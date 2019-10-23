Wind power will save 4 million lives by 2030

According to a report prepared by KPMG, wind energy played a very important role last year, as CO2 emissions reduced in the atmosphere, which caused a positive effect on people’s health.

“Every time they are going to improve the tactics in the energies and this is the case, because not only does it contribute something to the environment and reduce costs, now it is already directly benefiting one as a person reducing the emissions in the atmosphere” Alcantara Valdez

Similarly, Emmanuel Alcántara found that the report indicates two scenarios, the trend and the sustainable one, the trend shows that 8,951 people could die annually if the pollution continues as it is today; on the other hand, the sustainable scenarios that only lost 6,729 premature deaths, that is to say that wind energy would avoid more than 2,000 deaths.

