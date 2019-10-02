Siemens Gamesa receives a firm order for a wind farm in the Netherlands

Siemens Gamesa and its partner Van Oord have obtained the firm order for the construction of the 380 megawatt (MW) Fryslân wind farm, in a lake in the Dutch region of Friesland, Netherlands, announced in August 2018 and valued at 500 million Euros

The order includes the supply and installation of 89 SWT-DD-130 43 MW wind turbines and a service contract for a period of 16 years. The wind farm will be fully operational in 2021.

Van Oord will take care of the plant balance, including design, manufacture and installation of foundations, wiring and delivery of equipment for the supply of the machines, while Siemens Gamesa will be responsible for the design, manufacture and commissioning of wind turbines, which They will have a rotor diameter of 130 meters.

The wind turbine manufacturer details that this order will count it in its accounts for the first quarter of 2020.