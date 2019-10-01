Vestas secures 337 MW order in US

Vestas has received an order for 337 MW of V150-4.2 MW wind turbines and V136-3.45 wind turbines delivered in 3.7 MW Power Optimised Mode for a wind project in the U.S. The order takes Vestas’ announced order intake in US this year past 4.4 GW.

The project was originally developed by Roaring Fork Wind, LLC a joint venture between RES (Renewable Energy Systems) and Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ development arm in North America, demonstrating Vestas’ ambitions to be the global leader in sustainable energy solutions and to deliver value at early stages of the development lifecycle.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 20-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

The projects and customer are undisclosed.