CoreMarine and CENER will boost floating wind energy

CoreMarine and CENER (National Center for Renewable Energies) sign a collaboration agreement whose main objective is to promote engineering services in the marine windpower industry sector.

This collaboration articulates a multidisciplinary team for the development of floating wind turbines projects, offering joint services ranging from basic research and engineering wind farm projects to small-scale trials, component simulation, detailed engineering and installation.

The agreement focuses on the design of floating platforms, anchoring and dynamic cable analysis, transport and installation, wind turbine modeling, coupled analysis and integrated scale tests. Both entities recognize the need to address the interests and requirements of the floating wind industry.

In recent years both CoreMarine and CENER have shown their commitment to floating wind energy and have accumulated extensive knowledge and experience in the design and validation of different technologies. This agreement increases and reinforces the position of both entities and offers added value to this emerging industry.