Pan-renewable leaders announced as Clean Energy Executive Summit program chairs

AWEA is pleased to announce our 2019 conference program chairs for the Clean Energy Executive Summit: Tristan Grimbert, President & Chief Executive Officer of EDF Renewables and Tom Starrs, Vice President for Market Strategy and Policy at SunPower Corporation.

Tristan leads EDF Renewables’ activities throughout North America overseeing three primary business lines: Grid-Scale Power, Asset Optimization, and Distributed Solutions. With 16 gigawatts (GW) of renewable projects developed and 10 GW of projects under service contracts, the company is dedicated in its mission to deliver renewable solutions to lead the transition to a sustainable energy future, through the development, generation, operations and maintenance of utility, commercial, and distributed generation renewable energy projects.

Tom is responsible for the SunPower’s global market analysis, policy analysis, and policy advocacy. He has 25 years of experience in solar and renewable power, including senior management positions with Iberdrola Renewables (now Avangrid), PPM Energy, the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, and Schott Solar. Starrs is widely recognized as a leading strategist on solar energy market development, business strategy, and policy.

The Clean Energy Executive Summit brings together c-suite leaders from the wind industry and across renewable energy sectors to gather and plan for the future. With a focus on demand-driving policy, modernized market rules, cost saving innovations, and how we must work together, this one-of-a-kind event continues to advance the clean energy boom.

An outgrowth of the ever popular AWEA Fall Symposium, the Clean Energy Executive Summit retains the valuable senior leader networking and idea sharing while adding a more focused, strategic program to advance industry collaboration and drive results.

We hope to see you November 19 – 21 in Carlsbad, CA for the 2019 Clean Energy Executive Summit!

Jennifer Harwell