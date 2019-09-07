Wind energy had its appointment in Buenos Aires

The leaders of the global wind power industry met Wednesday in Buenos Aires for the second edition of Argentina Wind Power, organized by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Argentine Wind Chamber, to discuss the future of the wind energy industry in Argentina. Sebastian Kind, National Undersecretary of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, critic: “Currently there are 154 new projects, among those that are under construction (105) and those that are already in commercial operation (49). These represent investments for 7500 million dollars and 5 GW of installed power ”.

For his part, Ben Backwell, CEO of the Global Wind Energy Council, said: “Although there is political and economic uncertainty in Argentina, which has had problems about the future of renewable energy in the country with the fourth round of RenovAr 4 scheduled To this end, in the fall, we have seen today in Argentina Wind energy that both industry and government are more committed than ever for Argentina to continue being a leader in wind energy. ”

“If Argentina does well, they can create thousands of millions of dollars in investments, create miles of jobs, improve trade balance and produce the clean energy needed to boost a growing economy,” affecting the business benchmark.