The Department is very close to a clean energy revolution since the government auction is going to be that detonator with long-term contracts that are the ones that are needed to make these projects viable, according to oil engineer Felipe Gamboa of Vestas. Latam North.

Gamboa was one of the businessmen invited to the twelfth meeting of energy producing companies in Bogotá called by Alcogen.

Gamboa says that in the coming months he will see an interesting installation of turbines in La Guajira that will print a positive dynamic to the region since the wind bands that are currently in studies where there are measurement towers and consultations are made, will be a reality shortly.

The wind energy of La Guajira is one of the cleanest in the world because wind currents are generous, very high speed, noble and do not produce turbulence, which would result in multiple benefits for the country, but especially for the communities of La Guajira, as a product of that sustainability equation.

They will be renewable energies that will complement existing matrices with hydraulics, Gamboa says, since operators that currently distribute energy will benefit from wind services by strengthening distribution.

At the moment, there are 50 wind power projects planned for the region, which at the end of 2023 are generating at least one thousand or even 1,300 megawatts of clean and sustainable energy.