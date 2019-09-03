Ørsted to build wind farm in Nebraska

Ørsted’s U.S. onshore company, Lincoln Clean Energy (LCE), a leading developer of US renewables, issued the ‘Final Notice to Proceed’ on its Plum Creek wind facility in Wayne County, Nebraska. The milestone follows Ørsted Board approval of the final investment decision.

The 230MW wind farm is expected to be operational in 2020 and will generate enough energy to power up to 100,000 homes annually. Upon issuance, LCE now has 670MW of wind facilities under construction across three states: Texas, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

LCE has entered into long-term power purchase agreements for the facility’s power with The J.M. Smucker Company, Vail Resorts and Avery Dennison Corporation.

“We’re happy to announce that the Plum Creek facility has reached this important milestone that keeps us on target to achieve commercial operation by 2020,” said Declan Flanagan, CEO of LCE. “Plum Creek is an excellent addition to the growing LCE portfolio and expands our geographic footprint in the attractive Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market, which serves the central United States.”