Nordex scores with N133 wind turbines order for subsidy free wind energy project in Scotland

Nordex Group has won an order for the installation of ten N133/4.8 wind turbines at the “Crossdykes” wind power project in Scotland, which is located 13 kilometres to the north east of Lockerbie, for its new customer, Muirhall Energy. This is the first wind farm order for Nordex for the strong wind turbine variant in the Delta4000 generation presented in spring 2018. Construction work is due to start in 2019. Nordex will provide maintenance and service for the wind farm for a period of 20 years.









With the high installed capacity of the turbines of 4.8 MW, their hub height of 110 metres and a good wind profile, Muirhall Energy is to operate the wind farm without government funding. After its completion in 2020 “Crossdykes” will be able to supply 45,000 households with clean electricity.







“The wind farm will be operated without financial support from the government. This shows that the production of electricity from wind power using the latest technology at very good sites can compete with conventional sources of energy,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.







Chris Walker, Managing Director of Muirhall Energy, says: “We are delighted to be starting construction on what will be one of the first subsidy-free developments to come online in the UK. That is testament to the work we have done as a company, but also the flexibility shown by all of our partners, such as the Nordex Group, as we finalised our plans for the project.”







The service agreement concluded with Muirhall Energy is linked to production-based availability. This offers security in terms of production for the wind farm operator and in turn makes it possible for Nordex to carry out preventive maintenance work, depending on the wind.