Wind power in Mexico: third stage of the ENGIE Tres Mesas wind farm

Tres Mesas is a wind energy park located in the municipality of Llera, which is composed of 45 wind turbines that generate 148.5 MW, its first stage was officially inaugurated in May 2017.



The third phase of the Tres Mesas wind farm, located in the municipality of Llera, will be inaugurated and launched this Wednesday, at an event chaired by Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca.

According to the information collected, this third phase of the project will have an additional generation capacity of 51.8 megawatts, that is, it will have about 200 MW, and has required an estimated investment of around 80 million dollars, by the company ENGIE México.

This is the number nine wind farm in Tamaulipas, considering that so far 8 parks distributed in the municipalities of Reynosa, Victoria, Güémez, Llera and Casas have been operating, which together have a wind capacity for the generation of about 1,000 MW.

Currently, the Tres Mesas complex has been in two phases, with GBM Infraestructura and Goldman Sachs, which invested approximately 234 million dollars and in a third phase of the project, will have an additional generation capacity of 51.8 megawatts.

Tamaulipas has considered, continue working on projects of this type favoring the generation of clean wind energy, and reach a number of 26 wind farms which will consolidate the entity as the largest generator of clean energy in the country.