Enel Green Power starts construction of two new wind farms in the US

Construction is under way on the Whitney Hill, Illinois and White Cloud, Missouri wind farms: these wind energy projects raise to 4 the tally of EGP-branded power plants in the United States.





The winds of sustainability are blowing stronger than ever in North America. Enel Green Power North America started construction on two new wind farms in the US, reaching 300 MW-worth of new added wind power capacity.

Namely, these two latest wind turbines projects are the 66 MW Whitney Hill wind farm in Logan County, Illinois and the 236.5 MW White Cloud wind farm in Nodaway County, Missouri.



“Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to continued growth throughout the country. These projects will enable us to further capitalize on the abundant wind resource in the central US as we continue to expand our footprint in this region and increase the geographical diversification of our portfolio.”



– Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power North America



The 66 MW Whitney Hill wind farm is located in Logan County, Illinois, adjacent to the existing 185 MW HillTopper wind farm that began commercial operation in December 2018. Whitney Hill is slated to begin operations by the end of 2019, generating around 246 GWh-worth of clean energy each year, offsetting approximately 167,000 tons of CO2 emissions.



The 236.5 MW White Cloud, Missouri wind farm is expected to come online by the second half of 2020, generating annually around 950 GWh-worth of green energy, offsetting approximately 643,000 tons of CO2 per year. White Cloud will be Enel Green Power’s second wind farm in Missouri after Rock Creek, which became operational in 2017.



EGP will use innovative tools and construction techniques to build these new wind farms, ensuring the highest safety levels are met both in the construction and management stages. With Whitney Hill and White Cloud coming online, EGP’s total capacity in the United States will soar to approximately 1250 MW from both wind and solar power. With Enel Green Power, sustainability and innovation march hand in hand under the Stars and Stripes.