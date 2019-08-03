Wind power in Ecuador: Villonaco II and III will be concessioned for 25 years

The Villonaco I wind farm had wind turbines from the Chinese wind energy Goldwind.

The launch of this tender, of the El Aromo (Manabí province) Villonaco II and III (Loja province) electrical projects, was held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Auditorium of the Government Financial Platform.

Enith Carrión, national coordinator of Renewable Energy of the Electric Corporation of Ecuador (Celec), explained that it is the beginning of the public promotion for the tender of the Villonaco II and III wind projects to generate 110 megawatts. The call for the process will be held on August 28.

During these days, interested parties can review and download the documentation from the Celec website, the specifications and even make their observations, prior to the application.

This contest will allow the concession of financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the Villonaco II and III wind project. The winning company will operate for 25 years in the area. In addition, it must comply with requirements that allow generating sources of employment in the sector.

Enith Carrión said the objective is to take advantage of the wind resource in the area. He said that for six years he was at the head of the Villonaco 1 Wind Power Plant, he saw how clean energy was generated. In addition, it allowed the development of the area of ??influence.

The coordinator reported that environmental impact studies are available. In addition, that being an area of ??grassland does not affect the flora and fauna of the area.

The projects are expected to have a construction period of two years. Energy production will be purchased by the Ecuadorian State at 100%.

In the tender launch event, 45 international companies specialized in planning, development and construction of non-conventional renewable energy plants from Germany, Denmark, Canada, Spain, China, Korea, Japan, United States of America, Colombia, Chile were present , among other countries, that showed their interest in participating in this process.