The most important wind energy appointments in Spain for the fall of 2019

This fall, the wind power sector agenda is full of conferences organized by the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEA) in which we will discuss current issues such as the operation of the wind turbines, the prevention of occupational wind farm hazards, as well as the presentations of the Sectorial Agenda of the Wind Industry and a new edition of the Macroeconomic Study of the Impact of the Wind Energy Sector in Spain. Do not miss the opportunity to attend the next wind energy dates.

September 17: Presentation of the Sectorial Agenda of the Wind Industry

PREPA, together with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, have developed the Sectorial Agenda of the Wind Industry, as part of the Framework initiative of Industrial Spain 2030 for the promotion of industry. The wind sector is identified as strategic for the country and this Agenda shows the industrial, energy and environmental challenges to face future development, and as a framework to move forward, with the collaboration of the Administration, in improving competitiveness and Strengthening the sector and thereby play a fundamental role for the creation of added value and quality employment in a stable path of growth of renewable energies in our country.

The act, which will be held on September 17 at the headquarters of the Ministry, will be closed by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

October 10: International Wind Farm Operation Day

More than 20 experts in topics such as hybridization, big data, equipment improvement, repowering, life management and new materials will participate in the International Day on Wind Farm Operational Analysis, which AEE will hold on October 10 in Madrid.

The contents of the program are innovative, therefore, it has the support of the REOLTEC Technology Platform, to present and evaluate different solutions aimed at increasing production and lengthening the useful life of the facilities, with a complementary approach to repowering which could be reversed with the incorporation of stimulus mechanisms provided for in the PNIEC.

November 21: Safety and PRL Conference in the wind sector

On this day we will analyze the news and experiences in the development of an active strategy for the prevention of occupational hazards in the wind sector, taking into account the following challenges: the progressive aging of wind farms, the rebound in the activity of park construction that It will foreseeably be maintained over the next decade, with the growth of the size of the new wind turbines. In addition, the new edition of the Report of Accident Indices of the Wind Sector will be presented.

November 28: Wind Impact Macroeconomic Study Presentation

Once again, PREPA analyzes the impact of the wind sector in relation to GDP, exports, employment, CO2, R&D, etc. A report prepared by the consultancy Deloitte for PREPA and in which the benefits that the wind industry represents for the Spanish economy and society since 2005 are quantified, with a major impact on the impact of 2018.

It will take place on November 28 at the Enerclub headquarters.Envia