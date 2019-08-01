Enertis, IES and UNEF train engineers and technicians to boost the development of photovoltaic energy in Tunisia

Enertis, a specialist in the provision of consulting, engineering and quality control assurance in renewable energy projects on a global scale, has completed, in collaboration with the Instituto de Energa Solar (IES, the Institute for Solar Energy) and the Unión Española Fotovoltaica (UNEF, the Spanish Photovoltaic Union), a program for technical training for the employees of Societé Tunisienne de I’Electricité du Gaz (STEG).

Encompassed within a framework of development and international cooperation, the project caters directly to the need to introduce a sustainable energy environment in the African country. The training, which has taken place over the course of 10 weeks, had as its aim to provide basic skills to engineers and technicians at STEG in the solar photovoltaic field, in order to develop future projects in Tunisia.

The collaboration between Enertis, IES and UNEF has led to a full program with experts from the photovoltaic sector, who have taught the participants about the development, design, construction, launch, use and maintenance of photovoltaic plants.

In addition, Enertis provided a training photovoltaic system of 2,0kWn for the technicians and engineers from STEG to learn and train on. This testing ground has been installed at the site of STEG in Tunisia and its installation was accompanied by specific and practical training regarding its use.

Santos García Muñoz, Managing Director of the Enertis Group highlighted: “at Enertis we are thrilled to be able to collaborate on these kinds of projects which contribute to the technical development of talent in the international sector. Our commitment to innovation, training and implantation of technological advances in the markets where we operate is firm and we are committed to continue working in this way together with our allies in the sector who share our common goals”.

This training program is part of the numerous activities designed by UNEF to support the internationalization of Spanish PV companies. José Donoso, General Manager of UNEF, highlighted: “North African countries offer interesting market opportunities for renewable energy. With this regard, Spanish PV companies are well prepared to contribute to the energy transition of these countries and the generation of clean and competitive energy”.

Tunisia, a growing market

By implementing a renewable energy strategy, Tunisia is aiming to unfold around 4.7 GW of clean energy capacity by the year 2030, with renewable energies expected to account for approximately 30% of the energy mix of the country. This has led to the launch of several ambitious projects and the need to establish the bases for the future growth of the country, both at an operational and knowledge level.