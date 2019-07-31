Wind power: Navantia begins construction of 20 jackets for a offshore wind farm in Scotland

The Navantia factory in Puerto Real (Cádiz) has begun construction work on the 20 upper jackets for the Moray Firth Offshore East wind farm in the North Sea this week, awarded by Belgian contractor Smulders.

The construction of the upper jackets, structures that act as a mast in a wind generator, of approximately 460 tons each, gives continuity to the approach of the Navantia shipyards to the offshore wind power sector.

The Puerto Real plant has already built two substations for the East Anglia One and Wikinger offshore wind farms, both for Iberdrola and has two other programs in its portfolio: the floating wind turbine structure of the Kincardine program and the module for the electrical substation for the Johan Sverdrup field.

The assignment he is currently making for the Moray wind farm “improves Navantia’s position in this growing business,” Navantia explains.

With the award of this contract Navantia participates in a wind macro project in the North Sea, a wind farm of more than 1,000 MW, which has been divided into three phases (the first 500 MW), located in Scottish territorial waters.

The workload of Navantia in this phase amounts to 382,000 hours of assemblers, welders, painters, and auxiliary services, which represents a generation of about 250 jobs in the area during the year that the contract will last.

