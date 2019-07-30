China Luneng Haixi 50 MW Tower Concentrated Solar Power project to operate end August

Luneng Haixi 50MW Molten Salt Tower Concentrated Solar Power Project is a crucial part of 700 MW Luneng Haixi Geermu Multi-energy Complement Integration Optimization Pilot Project, which consists of 200 MW PV, 400 MW Wind energy, 50 MW Concentrated Solar Power and 50 MW energy storage system. The 50MW CSP plant was started construction on June 30, 2017, and now entering commissioning period before its completion. It is expected to be operational in one month by the end of this August.

At that time, Luneng Haixi project will be the first large-scale commercial solar thermal power plant which is not amongst China 1st batch of CSP demonstration projects, and 4th CSP plant in China after CGN Delingha 50MW parabolic trough, Shouhang Dunhuang 100MW molten salt tower, and SUPCON Delingha 50MW molten salt tower CSP projects which were connected to the grid last year in 2018.

Milestones of Luneng Haixi 50 MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project:

? 2019-8-30, expected to be operational

? 2019-7-4, Steam turbine and generator installed

? 2019-4-30, 2,100 heliostats installed (4,400 in total)



? 2018-11-21, construction completion of receiver tower (147.4m of 181.1m?

? 2018-10, COD of PV and Wind projects

? 2017-6-30, project construction started

? 2016-12-26, Project approval from National Energy Administration

In terms of the key equipment and service providers, China SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd., who is also the EPC contractor of Morocco NOORo 2&3 projects, work as the turnkey EPC for the project owner–Luneng Group. European leading CSP firms Abengoa and Fichtner act as the roles of Solar field technology provider and Owner’s Engineer respectively.

Other overseas companies including HP Valves, Flowserve, Eltherm, OHL, CMI, MICC, Emerson, BCB, Siemens provide some of the key products like molten salt pump and valve, heat tracing, DCS, steam turbine. Some components are manufactured by Chinese local companies, such as thermal insulation from Luyang, mirrors from Daming, steam generator from Hangzhou Boiler, hydraulics from Sichuan CRUN.