Cantabria will promote its offshore wind energy at the WindEurope Offshore in Copenhagen

SODERCAN, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Cantabria, promotes a grouped visit to the WindEurope Offshore 2019 that will be held in November in Copenhagen (Denmark), one of the most important fairs in the world in offshore wind, in which Cantabria will have a stand for the international promotion of the marine wind value chain in the community.

From November 26 to 28, this biennial fair will be held especially dedicated to the offshore wind energy sector, which brings together the main world relevant actors in the sector and the business world that forms the marine wind value chain.

This year it is held jointly with the WindEurope Offshore Conference, thereby creating a unique platform to develop business and obtain relevant and first-hand information on the latest technological developments within the wind sector.

WindEurope defines itself as “the voice of the wind industry” and declares as its objective “the active promotion of wind energy both in Europe and in the rest of the world”. In addition to wind turbine manufacturers, WindEurope includes component suppliers, research institutes, national wind associations, national associations of companies in the renewable energy sector, developers, developers, contractors, electricity suppliers, companies in the financial sector and companies insurers and consultants. WindEurope Offshore 2019 will have 400 exhibitors and an expected number of 7,000 attendees and visitors this year.

For their part, the conferences will feature more than 500 different speakers from the international arena. The SODERCAN website offers more information about this action, including the itinerary and the work program, the cost of participation and the possibility of financing the travel bag through the SODERCAN call ‘Globalízate 2019 – Commercial Missions’. In the event that companies interested in participating in the stand, they must notify it until August 2. For the grouped visit, the registration deadline is August 29.