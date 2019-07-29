Wind energy in Argentina: new Pampa Energía wind farm

The wind power complex will be located in the province of Buenos Aires and will begin operating in 2020.

Pampa Energía announced the construction of its fourth wind farm in Argentina. In this way, from 2020 the firm will produce more than 20 percent of the wind energy generated throughout the country.

The new wind turbines complex, which will begin operating next year, will be located in Coronel Rosales, a town located near Bahía Blanca, in the province of Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, the firm’s wind power project will require an investment of 3 billion pesos. In turn, with the new wind farm the company will generate a total of 258 MW, which will be incorporated into the national energy system.

Namely, Pampa Energía currently produces 19 percent of the country’s wind energy. In addition, it generates 13 percent of the total renewable energy produced in Argentina.

On the other hand, the company is carrying out an annual investment plan of one billion dollars. Within that plan are the three parks that the company currently has, plus the room it will build.

To these parks are added the improvements in the Genelba Thermoelectric Power Plant, the purchase of the Ensenada plant and various projects in Vaca Muerta.

In that sense, Pampa Energía is one of the leading firms in the energy sector. Central Puerto is also going through a good moment, which will invest a millionaire sum in Lujan de Cuyo, and PAE and Genneia, which project an ambitious plan linked to wind energy.