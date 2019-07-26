Wind power and solar energy projects in Ecuador are tendered on July 30

On the 30th of this month, Celec EP will tender for at least five renewable energy projects: hydroelectric, wind energy and photovoltaic solar.







The process seeks the participation of private companies under a BOP model, which means that the private company invests, builds, operates the project for a certain number of years and finally returns the project already built to the State. This was explained yesterday by the Minister of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources, Carlos Pérez García.



The projects that go out to tender are the Cardenillo hydroelectric, as well as the El Aromo photovoltaic solar project and the Combined Cycle project.



Also the wind turbines projects Villonaco II and III, which assured that “they will be successful”, based on the good performance of Villonaco I wind farm, located in Loja.



Within the framework of a round table on energy in Ecuador, organized by the Institute of Americas, Minister Pérez said that the companies chosen will be the ones with the highest generation volume at a lower price.

Although he indicated that the form of repayment of the investment companies will be through the electricity tariff, he clarified that this will not affect the consumer, since the subsidy given to the Government will be maintained. He also said that the amortization of the construction of the hydroelectric plants has not been transferred to the electric power companies and that no decision has been taken in this regard.



The minister announced yesterday that a new Intracampos Round will be launched for November, in which oil fields from the northeast will be offered. He also noted that the issue of the Southeast Round has been neglected.



On the other hand, he informed that they have already obtained environmental licenses for the construction of Ishpingo A and B platforms in the ITT block. He added that said tender for the construction of these platforms that will be located outside the buffer zone could take about six months.



He also considered that the exhortation that the Ombudsman’s Office has made on the work in the vicinity of Yasuni Park does not affect the progress, since they already have the necessary permits.



It is also standing, said Perez, the construction of an oil refinery, at the risk of private enterprise.



By 2021, Ecuador’s crude oil production could reach 580,000 barrels per day and not the 700,000 barrels originally planned, the minister of the branch, Carlos Pérez, reported yesterday. The official explained that the factors that have changed the calculation downwards are the presidential decision not to intervene in the South East (blocks 86 and 87), and not to proceed in the ITT buffer zone.