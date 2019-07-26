Ørsted achieves commercial operation of Lockett onshore wind farm in Texas

Ørsted’s US onshore company, Lincoln Clean Energy (LCE), which is a leading developer of renewable energy in the US, has achieved commercial operation of its Lockett Wind power project, a 184MW wind farm in Wilbarger, Texas.

The project will generate over 700,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy per year—enough to power the equivalent of 70,000 U.S. homes. With the addition of Lockett Wind to its portfolio, LCE now has more than 1GW of operational assets across the United States along with over 1.3GWs in construction and late stage development.

“I am proud of the LCE team and our wider Ørsted colleagues in completing another safe, on time and on budget construction project, and to cross this milestone of a gigawatt operating portfolio,” commented Lincoln Clean Energy’s CEO, Declan Flanagan.