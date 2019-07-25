WINDPOWER 2019 Conference attendees caught a glimpse of the multi-tech trade show future

Attendees of the American Wind Energy Association’s (AWEA) WINDPOWER 2019 caught a glimpse of the future as the biggest wind energy conference in the Western Hemisphere announced its next evolution to become CLEANPOWER—an even bigger opportunity for companies in wind, solar and storage to learn and do business across the utility-scale power sector. A new WINDPOWER post-show report highlights CLEANPOWER’s potential to add even more value for attendees given the already high level of multi-technology business at AWEA shows.



WINDPOWER 2019 took place last May in Houston, the “Energy Capital of the World.” The new post-show report finds that more than 7,000 registered attendees representing the U.S. and 40 other countries were in attendance. The conference featured 274 speakers, 30 percent of which were female, doubling the percentage from 2018. There were 71 education sessions, and 65 digital poster presentations. The show also included a 376,000 square foot exhibit hall with more than 400 exhibits, 60 private meeting rooms and 5 education theaters—the largest exhibit hall in five years.



“WINDPOWER 2019 was the first step toward creating a more efficient and effective business development experience for renewable energy companies,” Jana Adams, AWEA Senior Vice President for Member Value and Experience said. “Strong support from pan renewable companies gave us the clear indication of the opportunities that lie ahead under the new CLEANPOWER hub for attendees to network with industry leaders, make deals and build partnerships across clean energy sectors.”



The 2019 show’s theme, WIND+, was appropriately named as 42 percent of WINDPOWER 2019 exhibitors also do business in renewable segments other than wind. Of that 42 percent: 85 percent are involved in solar; 33 percent are involved in energy storage; 26 percent are involved in hydropower; and 23 percent involved in other renewable sectors.



“For years, WINDPOWER has been a leading conference for emerging energy technologies and it will continue to be the heart of our next chapter as CLEANPOWER,” Adams said. “Incorporating these technologies into a single exhibition hub will be more convenient for multi-tech businesses as well as companies specializing in wind or utility scale solar who will benefit from an efficient business development forum that attracts an exclusive audience of large-scale developers, corporate buyers and utilities.”



The full report is available here.