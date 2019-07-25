Large companies are betting on wind power supply in Argentina

The Los Teros wind farm of YPF Luz, will start operating in February 2020. Its main client will be the oil company, its shareholder YPF, and will also supply Toyota, Profertil, Nestlé, Coca Cola and Holcim.

In the case of the cement company, it will sell wind energy to Holcim’s plants in Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Jujuy and Mendoza. A third of its production will be done thanks to this energy.

The start of the wind energy supply is scheduled for February and will reach 35% of the total demand coverage Holcim has in mid-2020. The agreement with Holcim is for 10 years and the contracted energy is an average of 142,000 MW hour per year.