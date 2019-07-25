Invenergy completes construction of Texas wind farm

nvenergy, a leading privately-held global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, announced today the completion of construction and the start of commercial operations for the 302.4-megawatt Santa Rita East Wind Farm.

Located approximately 70 miles west of San Angelo, Texas, Santa Rita East was developed and constructed by Invenergy and will generate enough electricity to power 120,000 American homes.

The project supported more than 300 jobs during peak construction and will create 14 permanent full-time operations and maintenance jobs for the long-term operation of the project. Santa Rita East will contribute approximately $5 million annually to the local economy through tax payments, and lease payments to participating landowners.

Upon project completion, Invenergy closed a Purchase and Sale Agreement with AEP Renewables for acquisition of a 75 percent interest in the project. Invenergy is retaining a 25 percent stake and will provide operations, asset management and energy management services as part of a 20-year agreement.

In 2018, Invenergy announced three separate virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for Santa Rita East, totaling 260 megawatts, with leading corporations Grupo Bimbo (100 megawatts), Merck (60 megawatts) and Novartis (100 megawatts). These agreements will advance the growth of renewable energy in Texas while supporting three corporate and industrial customers’ environmental sustainability strategies and goals.

“Invenergy is pleased to have completed the Santa Rita East Wind Farm, which is our 16th operating project in the Lone Star State,” said Mick Baird, Senior Vice President, Renewable Development for Invenergy. “We are proud to have partnered with AEP Renewables on the sale and long-term operations of the project, and to be supporting the goals of corporate environmental sustainability leaders Grupo Bimbo, Merck and Novartis.”

With the completion of the Santa Rita East Wind Farm, Invenergy surpassed $5 billion in capital investment in Texas, and Invenergy’s projects employ approximately 140 workers and generate more than $30 million annually for Texas communities through tax payments, lease payments, and employee wages and benefits. Learn more at InvenergyTexas.com.