Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma

Duke Energy Renewables, a commercial business unit of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), today announced the largest wind power project in its fleet – the 350-megawatt (MW) Frontier Windpower II project in Kay County, Okla. The project is an expansion of Frontier Windpower, which has been operational since 2016. Once complete, Frontier I and II will generate a total of 550 MW of wind energy – enough to power approximately 193,000 homes.

Ball Corporation has signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 161 MW of the Frontier II project. Another major corporation has signed a VPPA for an additional 160 MW and will be announced later this year.

“Frontier II will deliver clean energy for Oklahoma and significant economic benefits to the area,” said Rob Caldwell, president of Duke Energy Renewables. “We’re pleased to be working with the Ball Corporation on the Frontier II project, which will be located in an area that has some of the best wind resources in the country.”

“The renewable energy agreement with Duke Energy Renewables places Ball among the leading corporate buyers of renewable energy in our industry and the U.S., marking a critical moment in our sustainability journey,” said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and CEO of Ball Corporation. “Utilizing renewable energy is an important lever to further enhance the sustainability credentials of our packaging and demonstrates our commitment to have the aluminum can recognized as the most sustainable package.”

Ball was advised on the Frontier II VPPA by Schneider Electric Energy and Sustainability Services, which assisted the company in its project selection and negotiations.

Full mobilization for construction for Frontier II will occur later this summer, and the wind project will be fully operational by December 2020.

During peak construction, the wind project will create approximately 250 jobs.

Nordex Group will supply 74 4.8-MW wind turbines for the site.

“We are pleased to be working together with Duke Energy Renewables and particularly looking forward to working with one of the most experienced project developers in the U.S. This project will utilize one of the most modern turbines in the country. The turbine technology will maximize the wind resource in Oklahoma to benefit customers,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The 350-MW Frontier Windpower II project will produce enough energy to power about 123,000 average homes.

Amshore US Wind provided development support for the project, and Wanzek Construction is the contractor.

Duke Energy is one of the nation’s top renewable energy providers – on track to own or purchase 8,000 megawatts of wind, solar and biomass energy by 2020.