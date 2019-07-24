Wind power in Kazakhstan: Goldwind’s GW 2.5MW PMDD Smart Wind Turbines

With leading wind power technology and reliable products, Goldwind, together with POWERCHINA, brings green and clean electricity to Kazakhstan and helps it go deeper and further along its new energy path.

The first phase of the Shelek 60MW wind power project in Kazakhstan, held and invested by POWERCHINA and Samuk-Energy JSC, Kazakhstan’s largest state-owned energy development company, has been officially launched. The project selected 24 units of Goldwind’s GW130-2.5MW smart wind turbines, marking that the Chinese-made permanent magnet direct-drive (PMDD) smart wind turbines have entered Kazakhstan in batches. After the project is completed, it is expected to generate power of over 3,800 equivalent hours, which can produce over 200 million kWh of clean electricity annually. It will effectively restructure Kazakhstan’s electricity mix, alleviate the problem of power shortage in southern Kazakhstan, and improve the quality of life for the local people.

Based on the R&D and operation performance of tens of thousands of Goldwind PMDD wind turbines, the GW130-2.5MW smart wind turbine inherits the advantages of GW 2.5MW platform, and uses larger rotor diameter and optimized control algorithms to ensure an effective increase of energy production. Meanwhile, it is adaptive to low temperature, designed according to the climate characteristics of Central Asia, to ensure good energy production under low temperature conditions in winter.

The project was included in the Key Project List for China-Kazakhstan Capacity Cooperation by the Ministry for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan and the China Overseas Development Association in September 2017. It was the first large-scale new energy project participated by Goldwind in Central Asia. Goldwind seized the trend of development in the global market to take this project, which was another successful practice for promoting the energy cooperation between China and Kazakhstan. As early as last year, Goldwind’s GW109-2.5MW PMDD wind turbine was the first to be put into operation at Shelek, in a cooperative clean energy project between the Chinese and Kazakh governments. It was the first footprint made by a Chinese wind turbine in Kazakhstan and even in Central Asia, like a shining golden card representing China’s smart manufacturing, which accumulated valuable experience for China’s wind power industry in exploring the Kazakh market.

Kazakhstan is the world’s 17th largest oil producer, where coal and other fossil fuels dominate its energy mix and the installed capacity of wind power is very small. Goldwind has long been actively following up the energy development strategies of Central Asian countries, actively promoting exchanges and interaction between China and Kazakhstan in the field of energy development and transformation, and contributing to Kazakhstan’s energy transformation.

As an international provider of clean energy, energy conservation and environmental protection solutions, Goldwind will promote the local energy transformation in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, adhere to the concept of green development, contribute to the in-depth development of green projects of Belt and Road Initiative, and participate in global environmental governance.