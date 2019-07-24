Wind energy in Brazil: Siemens Gamesa wind turbines for a wind farm in Bahia

The company will install 27 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines to provide clean and affordable energy for the São Francisco River region. This wind turbine model has received the FINAME Certificate from BNDES, qualifying it for access to the development bank’s lines of financing.

Siemens Gamesa has signed its first contract with Brennand Investimentos to supply 27 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines for the Arizona and Honorato wind farms in Sento Sé, Bahia, with an installed capacity of 94 MW. Delivery of the turbines is expected for mid-2020.



“This is the first contract we have signed with Brennand Investimentos and we feel very proud to be considered a strategic partner for this and future projects,” states Roberto Prida, Onshore Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa in Brazil. “Like Brennand Energia and Brennand Investimentos, we are committed to continue reducing the levelized cost of energy, making wind power even more affordable and efficient to meet the energy needs of the country’s Northeast Region”.



The SG 3.4-132 turbine model received the BNDES FINAME Certificate in early 2019. The certification means that they meet the requirements of the development bank, providing project developers with special financing lines for the purchase of the product.



According to Mozart Siqueira, Chief Executive Officer of Brennand Investimentos, the decision to use the Siemens Gamesa SG 3.4-132 turbine to produce energy for the free market in Brazil was due to its technical characteristics, its suitability for the wind of Sento Sé and the confidence in product quality and maintenance provided by Siemens Gamesa. “We hope that the signing of this agreement will be the beginning of a long-term partnership between our companies and that the introduction of new products by Siemens Gamesa will continue with the demonstrated quality and competitiveness.”



The SG 3.4-132 onshore wind turbine is the most competitive product in its segment, featuring optimal Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) for medium and high winds, rotor diameter of 132 meters, a flexible power rating of 3.3-3.75 MW depending on the project requirements, and low risk based on proven technologies and enhanced performance with the highest levels of reliability.



The project will add 94 MW of power to the 247.45 MW produced by Brennand Energia, a company owned by the same family group, at eight wind farms in the city of Sento Sé. The municipality lies 689 km from the capital Salvador, on the banks of the São Francisco River. Although the river is known for its hydroelectric power plants, there is a tendency for investment in wind energy, which brings the advantage of leaving the river waters available for the region’s main economic activity: agriculture and farming.



Since 2012, Siemens Gamesa has provided more than 3.1 GW (more than 1,500 units) for around 60 project sites across Brazil. The company has a strong footprint in the country, including a nacelle assembly plant in Camaçari.