Pampa Energía will open its fourth wind farm

It will be the fourth wind power plant of clean energy of the company. Pampa Energía already generates 206 MW of wind energy, which represents 19% of the country’s wind energy and 13% of renewable energy.

Pampa Energía announced yesterday that from 2020 it will have a new wind farm in Coronel Rosales, a few kilometers from Bahía Blanca. It will be the fourth clean energy generating park of the company, according to businessman Marcelo Mindlin during a visit made yesterday by President Mauricio Macri and Governor María Eugenia Vidal by the Pampa III Wind Farm, recently inaugurated.

The Pampa Energía III Wind Farm, which was launched weeks ago, and the other two located 20 kilometers from Bahía Blanca, will add a quarter that will be operating in 2020 and in which another $ 3,000 million will be invested.

The third park has a capacity of 53 MW and is already providing sustainable energy to the national system. He demanded an investment of more than $ 3,000 million.

Pampa Energía already generates 206 MW of wind energy, which represents 19% of the country’s wind energy and 13% of renewable energy. With the fourth park that will start operating in 2020, it will generate 258 MW.

Pampa Energía has a global investment plan of US $ 1 billion annually. This includes the three wind farms already operational plus the fourth announced yesterday, and also the expansion of the Genelba Thermoelectric Power Plant, the acquisition of the Ensenada Thermoelectric Power Plant, the north and south Vaca Muerta gas pipelines and the exploration of new gas fields in Vaca Dead.

The Pampa Energía III Wind Farm that Macri visited yesterday has 14 wind turbines, whose installation required the construction of works on the platforms and foundations, and the work of 180 people.

This third project was awarded under Resolution 281 of the Renewable Energy Term Market (MAT ER).

“We are very proud to be protagonists of the renewable energy revolution that is happening in the country and that gives the system matrix a horizon of greater sustainability,” said Marcelo Mindlin. He added: “Today I want to announce that in a few more days we will begin the construction of our fourth wind project with which we will have a total capacity of 258 MW of wind energy.”