Wind Energy Conference at Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES)

|For the first time, we will be holding the Wind Energy Conference as part of Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) during Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW). Organised by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) in partnership with the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS),
this brand new event will be held on 31 October 2019 in Singapore to
focus on the trends, challenges and opportunities for the wind industry
in Asia.
This full-day summit will bring together CEOs of industry leading companies and political stakeholders of the major countries in South East Asia to facilitate discussions on challenges and opportunities to grow wind projects in the region.
Asia
Clean Energy Summit (ACES) is Asia’s leading event focusing on clean
energy technology, policy and finance supported by leading government
agencies, research institutes and industry in Singapore.
GWEC welcomes all renewable experts, entrepreneurs and financial institutions to join this event and share their renewable energy expertise.
