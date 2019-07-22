Siemens Gamesa will supply the SG 4.5-145 wind turbines for its first nearshore wind power project in Vietnam

The company will supply seven SG 4.5-145 for the first phase of the No. 5 Thanh Hai wind farm project (32 MW), located between 2 km and 5 km off the coast. It will also provide service and maintenance for 10 year. Siemens Gamesa leveraged its offshore wind power leadership to develop a special configuration of its onshore wind turbines adapted to a nearshore environment. Siemens Gamesa is coordinating the discussions with the financing parties, which includes the Danish Export Credit Agency, an international bank and one of Vietnam’s largest banks.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has secured an order to supply seven SG 4.5-145 for No. 5 Thanh Hai 1 wind farm, its first nearshore project in Vietnam located between 2 km and 5 km off the coast. Additionally, it will provide O&M services for the project for 10 years.



The company has leveraged its offshore wind power leadership to re-engineer onshore wind turbines, adapting them to the marine environment and ensuring best-in-class reliability and cost of energy.



The order marks the debut of this turbine model in the country and is the first agreement with Tan Hoan Cau JSC, a leading independent power provider in Vietnam specializing in hydro and wind power.



Conditionally, Siemens Gamesa will supply seven more SG 4.5-145 for the second phase of the project. The 60 MW No. 5 Thanh Hai 1 & 2 wind farms will be located in Thanh Hai commune, Ben Tre province.



Commissioning of the No. 5 Thanh Hai 1 wind farm, with an installed capacity of 32 MW, is expected for mid-2020 and the project will help to meet the country’s fast-growing energy demand. The Vietnamese government has established a target of 800 MW of wind power installations by 2020, a large part of which will be in nearshore projects.



“As the industry leader in offshore wind, Siemens Gamesa can leverage our unmatched experience and know-how in the industry to adapt our onshore turbines to meet this project’s requirements and optimize project economics for the customer,” stated Richard Paul Luijendijk, Siemens Gamesa Onshore CEO in APAC. “We are coordinating the discussions with the financing parties, which includes at this stage the Danish Export Credit Agency, an international bank and one of Vietnam’s largest banks. For two years we have been working on a tailored financing solution to address Tan Hoan Cau JSC’s requirements and the challenges of the Vietnamese market and offer our customer the most bankable and competitive debt package available in the market”, added Richard.



“As a reputable employer in Vietnam, Tan Hoan Cau is experienced in wind power investment. This first ever cooperation with Siemens Gamesa across the value chain from turbine supply to operation and maintenance over 10 years will help optimize project economics and lay a good foundation for both companies to further explore the nearshore market in Vietnam and other markets, based on competitive wind equipment and efficient operations,” stated Nguyen Trung Thanh, Tan Hoan Cau JSC’s Deputy CEO. “We highly appreciate the reputation and experience of Siemens Gamesa in the wind market globally and Vietnam particularly. Thanh Hai 1&2 are just the first step of our cooperation towards the sustainable renewable energy target for Vietnam”, added Thanh.



In addition to Vietnam, Siemens Gamesa’s footprint in Asia Pacific extends to China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, where it has already installed more than 7.6 GW of onshore turbines. In the offshore segment, the company has developed strongly in this region following the signing of orders to supply 1.5 GW in Taiwan and preferred supplier agreements for an additional 831 MW in Japan and Taiwan.