Italian and Abu Dhabi firms team up for floating wind farm project

Italian contractor Saipem has signed a memorandum of understanding with Plambeck Emirates LLC, a solutions company in the field of renewables based in Abu Dhabi, and an exclusive agreement for a 500 MW floating offshore wind farm in the kingdom.

Francesco Balestrino, renewables and green tech product manager of Saipem’s Xsight division, says he is ready for the challenge.

“We believe that the wind energy market in Saudi Arabia can be supported by innovative solutions for the construction of offshore wind farms, such as the Saipem technology Hexafloat, with an accelerated programme and reduced costs,” he said.

“Initiating the new market in Saudi Arabia is an important opportunity to be seized and we are ready with Plambeck for this new challenge”.

Project phases will commence in the coming weeks via Plambeck Saudi, based in Riyadh.

Norbert Plambeck, shareholder of Plambeck Emirates LLC, explained: “The development of the 500 MW floating offshore wind farm project is part of the new 5GW ‘Wind Market’ concept which has been proposed to Saudi Arabia.

“We are very proud to have a global solution provider with international experience like Saipem, with whom we can carry the next development phases of the project.

“Furthermore, the implementation of the project with Saipem, a solid international group, is already technically assured.”