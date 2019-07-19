Vestas shines in wind power market with orders totalling 8,061 MW

Vestas announced wind turbine orders totalling 8,061 MW till now — strengthening its position in the global renewable energy market.

Vestas has generated revenue of 1.730 million euros in the first quarter of 2019 – an increase of 2 percent compared to the year-earlier period. EBIT before special items fell by 83 million to 43 million euros. EBIT margin fell to 2.5 percent from 7.4 percent.

The intake of firm and unconditional wind turbine orders amounted to 3,004 MW in the first quarter of 2019.

The value of the backlog of wind turbine orders and service agreements stood at 28.3 billion – an increase of 6.7 billion euros. This includes wind turbine order backlog of 13.3 billion euros and service agreements for 15 billion euros at the end of March 2019.

Vestas recently made the announcement on the latest order position at a time when its CEO Anders Runevad is stepping down on 01 August 2019. Vestas has already appointed Henrik Andersen, currently Group CEO of Hempel and member of Vestas’ Board of Directors, as the next CEO.

Vestas CEO Henrik AndersenVestas, which is ahead of Siemens Gamesa, did not make changes to its revenue target for 2019 under the proposed leadership of Henrik Andersen.

Vestas is targeting 2019 revenue of 10.75-12.25 billion euros, EBIT margin before special items of 8-10 percent, and total investments of approx. 700 million euros.

Recent wind turbine and services orders

A consortium formed by EDF Renewables and Masdar has placed a 415 MW order for the Dumat Al Jandal wind park in the Al Jouf region of Saudi Arabia. The EPC contract is for the supply and installation of 99 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines.

Burgerwindpark ReuBenkoge has placed an order for 12 V112-3.45 MW turbines for expanding a citizen-owned wind park in Schleswig-Holstein.

Vestas has secured its 101 MW EPC project at Rajkot in the state of Gujarat in India from Trinethra Wind & Hydro Power, a subsidiary of Continuum Wind Energy.

Vestas has received an order for V150-4.2 MW and V110-2.0 MW turbines for a wind project in the U.S. Including previously purchased 2 and 4 MW components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 242 MW.

Vestas has received 454 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines in US. The order includes supply and commissioning of V120-2.2 MW turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project.

Vestas has received an order in El Salvador for the 54 MW Ventus wind park, which will be the country’s first utility-scale wind park, from Ventus and Tracia Network Corporation.

Vestas will deliver 15 V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW power optimised mode.

Vestas has secured the first order for an EnVentus platform turbine. The order features the V162-5.6 MW, the largest turbine, for the deployment at the 151 MW Simo Sarvisuo wind park by TuuliWatti.

Vestas has received a 197 MW order for the Folha Larga II wind park in the municipality of Campo Formoso in the state of Bahia, Brazil. Vestas will supply 47 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines. With this project, Vestas’ surpasses the milestone of 2 GW of order intake for the V150-4.2 MW turbine in Brazil.

Brazilian energy company Echoenergia has placed a 76 MW order for the third and final phase of the Serra do Mel wind project, which first phase included Vestas’ first V150-42 MW turbines in Brazil.

Vestas has received a 281 MW order for three wind parks in Brazil through a non-regulated power purchase agreement. Vestas will supply 67 V150-4.2 MW turbines that will be locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules at the Vestas’ factory in Ceara.

Vestas has received a 58 MW repowering order from SE Blue Renewables for the first phase of the 94 MW Overgaard 1 wind park in Randers Municipality in Denmark. Vestas will supply 16 V126-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode.

Vestas has signed an 18 MW contract with VRG Wind 060 for the extension of the Mazara del Vallo wind park in Sicily, Italy. Vestas will deliver six V126-3.45 MW turbines in 3.0 MW Load Optimised Mode.

Casa dos Ventos has placed a 445 MW order for the supply of 106 Vestas V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for the Rio do Vento project in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

Vindkraft has placed an order with Vestas for the 164 MW wind project Myrnenska, located in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine. Vestas will supply 39 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines.

Vestas has developed a EPC solution for the 35 MW Wesley wind project located at the Eastern Cape. Vestas will supply ten V126-3.45 MW turbines.

Brazilian energy company Echoenergia has placed a 97 MW order to supply and install 23 V150-4.2 MW turbines at the Serra do Mel wind park, located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte. The order is an extension of the 101 MW Serra do Mel project, which was Vestas’ first V150-4.2 MW turbine order in Brazil.

Vestas has secured an EPC contract for the 227 MW Collector Wind farm, to be developed by RATCH-Australia Corporation. Vestas will supply 4 MW platform turbines.

EDF Renewables in Brazil has placed an order for the 147 MW Folha Larga wind park to be located at the municipality of Campo Formoso, in the state of Bahia. Vestas will deliver 35 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with 105m hub height.

Vestas has secured a 44 MW order for 20 V120-2.2 MW turbines for an undisclosed wind project in China.

Vestas has secured an order from Fortum for the 90 MW wind project Kalax in the province of Narpio in Western Finland. Vestas will deliver 21 V150-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW power optimised mode and a site-specific hub height of 155m.

Vestas has received an order for 249 MW of V120-2.2 MW turbines from EDF Renewables for the 273 MW Las Majadas wind project in Texas. The full project size includes previously purchased 2 MW Vestas PTC components.

Vestas has received an order for 228 MW of V136-4.2 MW, operating in 4.3 MW power optimised mode, from PacifiCorp, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, for the 250 MW Ekola Flats wind project, located in Wyoming.

Vestas has received an order for 459 MW of V136-4.2 MW turbines operating in 4.3 MW power optimised mode from PacifiCorp, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, for two wind projects, TB Flats I and II, located in Wyoming. Including previously purchased V110-2.0 MW turbines, the projects will have a combined capacity of 503 MW.

Vestas has received an order for 420 MW of V120-2.2 MW wind turbines for a project in the USA.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines.

Vestas recently said it aims to establish a new nacelle and hub assembly factory in Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu, India. The new factory will combine Vestas’ two existing facilities in Tamil Nadu, creating a scalable production hub.

