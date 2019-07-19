Offshore wind energy: New York awards the construction of the largest maritime wind farm

The Governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, announced the award of two offshore wind power projects for the construction of a marine wind farm that will produce around 1,700 megawatts and that will become the largest of its kind in the United States.



The governor, who specified that the wind turbines facilities will produce enough electricity for one million homes, added that one of the wind energy projects will be developed by the Danish Orsted and the North American Eversource and will produce 880 megawatts that will be destined to the island of Long Island (where they are located). the New York neighborhoods of Queens and Brooklyn).

The second wind energy initiative will be developed by the Norwegian Equinor and will produce 816 megawatts that will feed the city of New York.

The State of New York has set a goal for the year 2030 to produce 70% of its electricity through renewable energy.

In this regard, the governor stressed that today’s agreement is a step to achieve 9,000 megawatts of clean energy by 2035.

“The law requires that 70% of our electricity comes from renewables by the year 2030 and that by 2040 we have electricity that is 100% free of carbon dioxide,” he said.

“With this agreement, New York will lead the way for the development of the largest source of wind power in the sea of ??the nation,” said Cuomo, who said that both wind farms will favor the creation of more than 1,600 jobs and generate 3.2 billion dollars in economic activity.

In addition, he said that its goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

Last January, Cuomo announced a plan to supply this state of the Northeastern United States with clean energy by the year 2040 and presented “Green New Deal” for New York, in the framework of a Party initiative. Democrat at the national level to develop renewable energy throughout the country.