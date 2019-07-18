Wind turbine assembly begins for the WindFloat Atlantic wind energy project

This wind power project marks the first floating wind farm in continental Europe and a key milestone for the renewable energy sector

The installation of the first Windfloat Atlantic turbine on its floating platform will begin today in the outer harbor of Ferrol, marking a major milestone for the Windfloat Atlantic project and the offshore wind energy sector as this is the largest turbine ever to be installed on a floating platform.

The fabrication and load out of this first WindFloat was successfully completed last week in Fene, and the platform has been moored to the quayside in Ferrol, where the installation of the wind turbine will begin. The assembly will take place over the coming weeks in preparation for the offshore operations, scheduled for the end of summer, when the floating structure will depart for its final destination off the coast of Viana do Castelo (Portugal).

The project belongs to the Windplus consortium, which is jointly owned by EDP Renováveis (54.4%), ENGIE (25%), Repsol (19.4%) and Principle Power Inc. (1.2%). The three turbines that comprise the wind farm will be mounted on floating platforms anchored to the seabed, and will collectively deliver an installed capacity of 25 MW—equivalent to the energy consumed by 60,000 homes in one year. Additionally, this technology has great advantages that make it more accessible and affordable, including its assembly by standard onshore cranes on dry land (at the port) and the use of common maritime transportation methods, such as tugboats, instead of expensive offshore installation vessels.

WindFloat Atlantic uses cutting-edge technology from Principle Power, which enables the installation of floating platforms in deep waters that were previously inaccessible, and where abundant wind resources can be harnessed. The wind farm will be located 20 kilometers off the coast of Viana do Castelo, where the water depth reaches 100 meters.

The project has secured support from both public and private entities, attracting investments from market-leading companies, as well as financial support from European Commission (through the NER300 Programme), the Government of Portugal and the European Investment Bank.

Among the suppliers that have made this project possible are Principle Power, Navantia/Windar Joint Venture, A. Silva Matos Group, Bourbon, along with turbine supplier MHI Vestas, and dynamic cable supplier JDR Cables.

About EDP Renováveis (EDPR)

EDP Renováveis (Euronext: EDPR) is a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the fourth-largest producer of wind energy in the world. With a robust portfolio of projects in development, assets of the highest quality and one of the top exploitation capacities in the market, EDPR has experienced remarkable development in recent years and is already present in 14 international markets (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States). Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP), the principal shareholder of EDPR, is a leading international electricity company in value creation, innovation and sustainability. EDP has been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 11 consecutive years.

ENGIE is a global point of reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero carbon transition “as a service” for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 160,000 employees and our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2018: 60.6 billion euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris – World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

About Repsol

Repsol is a global company that is present throughout the entire energy value chain. The company employs more than 25,000 people and its products are sold in more than 90 countries, reaching 10 million customers. It produces around 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and has one of the most efficient refining systems in Europe, capable of processing more than one million barrels of crude oil daily. The company is well-positioned for the energy transition with its focus on developing gas production projects. It operates low-emissions electricity generation assets, including photovoltaic power projects and is pioneering development of mobility initiatives to create new solutions and energy sources for transportation.