Greece hits 3 GW wind energy milestone

Greece’s cumulative wind energy capacity has exceeded 3 GW, according to the latest data from the Greek Wind Energy Association (ELETAEN).





Greece hit the 3 GW milestone on May 20, with an Enercon E-70 E4 2300kW wind turbine installed at the Trikorfo wind farm, ELETAEN said in a press release, noting that the achievement was reached despite the challenging regulatory environment.



In the first half of 2019, a total of 107 new wind turbines with a combined capacity of 198 MW were connected to the grid, boosting Greece’s cumulative wind energy capacity by 7.1% compared to the end of 2018, to 3,022.6 MW.



In the entire 2018, a total of 191.6 MW in new wind energy capacity was connected to the grid in Greece, up 7.2% compared to 2017, ELETAEN said earlier.

Terna Energy leads the way with 554.1 MW (18.3%) of the total installed wind energy capacity. The second-largest company by wind energy capacity in Greece is Ellaktor (292 MW or 9.7%), followed by Iberdrola Rokas (250.7 MW or 8.3%), Eren Groupe (242.7 MW or 8%), EDF EN Hellas (238.2 MW or 7.9%), and Enel Green Power (200.5 MW).



The next on the list is Mytilineos Group (168.8 MW), ahead of CF Ventus (123.4 MW), PPC Renewables (78.5 MW), ENTEKA (67 MW), Eunice (60.6 MW), and Elsewedy (60.4 MW). All other companies have an individual installed capacity of less than 60 MW and a combined capacity of 685.8 MW.

Vestas boasts market share of nearly 50%



Of the new 198 MW in the first half of 2019, Enercon supplied turbines for 83.8 MW, followed by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), with 57.2%, General Electric’s (GE) subsidiary GE Renewable Energy, with 38.4 MW, Vestas, with 16 MW, and EWT, with 2.6 MW.



With an overall installed 1,499.3 MW, Vestas has the largest market share, of 49.6%, ahead of Enercon, with 701.9 MW, or 23.2%, SGRE, with 595.9 MW, or 19.7%, Nordex, with 150.1 MW, or 5%, GE Renewable Energy, with 38.4 MW, or 1.3%, and others, with a total of 37 MW, or 1.2%.

