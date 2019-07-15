Wind energy in Australia: Goldwind wind turbines for Biala wind farm

Goldwind has been awarded a contract for the supply of Goldwind wind turbines for the Biala Wind Farm project in the Southern Tablelands of New South Wales.

The wind farm, owned by BJCE Australia, will consist of 31 x GW140/3.57MW Goldwind wind turbines at 110 metre hub height and 108.5 megawatts installed capacity.

“Goldwind is pleased to continue its long-standing relationship with BJCE Australia in a partnership for the supply and installation of Goldwind wind turbines for the Biala Wind Farm project” said John Titchen, Managing Director Goldwind Australia.

Goldwind looks forward to working together with BJCE Australia and the local community during the construction and operation of Biala Wind Farm. The locally based Goldwind team, which has been in the area for over seven years, will be expanding to deliver the Biala wind power project.” Titchen concluded.

Goldwind will provide turbine supply and installation services to the project, as well as long term Warranty Operations and Maintenance during the operations period. Goldwind currently provides operation and maintenance services at the nearby Gullen Range Wind Farm, also owned by BJCE Australia.

Derek Powell, Deputy General Manager, BJCE Australia said, “Biala Wind Farm is a significant milestone for BJCE Australia. This project brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of 1GW of installed renewable generation in Australia by 2023. We are excited to share this renewable project and milestone with our long term partner, Goldwind.”

Detailed designs for the project are currently being prepared with construction expected to commence shortly. Goldwind are on track to power one million homes by 2020 using sustainable, clean energy provided by Goldwind’s advanced wind turbine technology.