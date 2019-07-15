GWEC launches newest Policy Pulse on Argentina wind power

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) has launched a Policy Pulse report on Argentina, which provides qualitative analysis of the political and macroeconomic headwinds steering the wind sector and the measures needed to unlock greater wind power potential.

Argentina is a promising market with some of the best wind resources in the world. Wind energy has enjoyed a strong three years, establishing itself as one of the country’s main energy sources despite macroeconomic challenges. This report discusses:

The current grid bottlenecks and future pipeline of renewable energy;

The upcoming RenovAr 4 auction and usage of the MATER framework for corporate PPAs and self-supply; and,

Risk perceptions vis-à-vis Argentina’s macroeconomic volatility and the upcoming elections in October 2019.

Our forecasting sets out the latest polling data regarding presidential candidates, and the various scenarios for renewable energy under an incumbent or new administration. GWEC believes that even if a new administration is elected, it is likely to be pro-renewables and pro-wind, given the capacity of renewables to attract international investment.

The report on Argentina follows a Q2 2019 Policy Pulse on Taiwan, which focused on renewable energy policy and the upcoming Taiwanese elections in January 2020. Policy Pulse reports take a deep dive into the political and macroeconomic context of the wind sector, providing vital insights into energy policy direction and regulatory pressure points. Each report provides a must-read overview of the wind sector over the course of 15-20 pages, featuring up-to-date infographics, market forecasts and bullet-point summaries. Upcoming reports in 2019 will cover the markets in Brazil and Vietnam.

