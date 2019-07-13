Wind power in Ukraine: EBRD: EBRD partially finance the Dnepro-Bugsky wind farm

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) under EBRD’s Ukrainian Sustainable Energy Lending Facility III (USELF III), a EUR 250 million facility to support renewable energy in Ukraine, will partially finance construction of the Dnepro-Bugsky wind farm with a planned capacity of 110 MW located in Oleksandrivka (Kherson region).

The decision was made by the EBRD board on July 10, EBRD Senior Adviser External Affairs for Eastern Europe & Central Asia Usov told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

EBRD said that Dnepro-Bugsky Wind Power Station LLC is the borrower of the funds. The borrower is ultimately fully owned by three sponsors, Akuo Energy SAS (France), Saffelberg Investment NV (Belgium) and Aeolus Invest NV (Belgium). The limited liability company is a special purpose vehicle incorporated in Ukraine for the purpose of developing, constructing and operating the project.

The total cost of the project is EUR 188.64 million. The possible share to be paid by the EBRD is not disclosed.

According to other materials of the project posted on the bank’s website, Dnepro-Bugsky wind farm will belong to Akuo Energy.

The project consists of 25 4.4 MW turbines on the Dniprovsko-Buzsky Lyman, which will be delivered by Nordex. Under the project it is planned to build a 150 kV power line to the Posad-Pokrovska substation of 27.3 km long with 194 pillars.