Wind energy in Argentina: wind turbines discharge for the Chubut Norte wind farm IV

The vessel brings eight complete wind turbines, of the Nordex brand, for the Chubut Norte IV wind farm (PECHN).

This is a project for generating electricity through wind power (renewable), which is carried out through the installation of nineteen (19) wind turbines distributed in a network of 2,806 hectares located northwest of the city of Puerto Madryn.

The wind turbines and will install 120 m in height, and each will consist of three shovels of 73 m in length each. At the exit of this vessel, the happy Delta will take moorings in the same place, and also wind turbines of the Vestas brand, for the Loma Blanca VI Wind Farm.