Pre-qualification phase for the Noor Midelt II Concentrated Solar Power project launched in Morocco

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has just launched a call for pre-qualification (RfQ) for the second plant of the Noor Midelt solar thermal and photovoltaic complex (Noor Midelt II), as part of the development of the solar complex Noor Midelt.



This call, which also comes after the auction of the Noor Midelt I concentrating solar power plant, is the first step in the selection process of the private partner in charge of design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of a concentrated solar energy plant with storage, explains the agency.

Masen also states that Noor Midelt II will bring together all the solar technologies with mature storage, in particular Photovoltaics (PV) and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) associated with various thermal storage or battery technologies, with the aim of to ensure a stable power injected into the network of 190 MW during peak hours and 230 MW during the day, approximately.

For Mustapha Bakkoury, CEO of Masen, «innovation is one of the fundamental vectors that drive Masen’s plant».

And to add that «the hybridization between the CSP and PV in the NOOR Midelt I plant, which has significantly reduced the price per kilowatt hour, is an illustration.»

It should be noted that the Noor Midelt II plant will expand the technological field by giving private developers the possibility to propose optimal configurations combining PV, CSP, thermal storage, or electric batteries.

Companies interested in this project are invited to download the pre-qualification document on the link https://masen.local-trust.com, as of July 9th.

The deadline for submitting bids for the pre-qualification of the Noor Midelt II Project is Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 am Moroccan time.