Wind energy in Cuba: the La Herradura Uno wind farm advances

Three of the 34 bases to place the wind turbines of the La Herradura-1 wind farm, in the north of Las Tunas, finished being built, for which it was necessary that workers from the Construction and Assembly Company had to work 12 uninterrupted hours in each.

Omilton Rodríguez, director of investments in the Electricity Company in the territory, told the Cuban News Agency that in each base of this wind power complex located on the coast of the municipality of Jesús Menéndez, which will be the largest and most powerful in Cuba when at the end of the work, some 170 tons of cement and 38 tons of steel were used, in addition to 200 cubic meters of sand and an upper figure of stone.

He specified that as of September they plan to work at a rate of four bases per month, with the purpose of expediting the project for the subsequent installation of the wind turbines of which already have 22, which arrived through Puerto Carúpano, in the neighbor municipality of Puerto Padre.

To execute these actions in the largest wind farm built in Cuba, of 51 megawatts, the entity has this year, 87 million pesos, the highest figure in its investment plan, which also includes the construction of a substation and of a power line of 110 thousand volts that will be in charge of transmitting to the National Electric Power System (SEN) the energy generated by the wind power complex, for whose purpose they place the first section of poles in an extensive stretch of 26 kilometers that ends in another installation next to the Antonio Guiteras plant.

Energy investments free of the use of fossil fuels, include in Las Tunas, this year, the operation of the second photovoltaic complex in Manatí, with which the province reaches the number of five such facilities, in addition to the work in two solar sites , located in communities.

In line with national projections, the Balcony of the Eastern Cuba looks towards sustainable development and contributes to the national aspiration of achieving by 2030 almost a quarter of clean energy generation, an economically more profitable future for the country.