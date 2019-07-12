OPIC will promote wind energy investment in Oaxaca with 720 million dollars

The Private Investment Corporation Abroad (OPIC for its acronym in English), development institution of the government of the United States, pledged to seek financing that will detonate 720 million dollars for two energy projects in the south of the country.

The announcement was made by OPIC’s director of operations, Ryan Brennan, and Mexico’s foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard.

In the context of the signing of letters of intent with the OPIC, it was detailed that this US institution signed the documents to finance a liquefied natural gas plant with a value of 400 million dollars and a wind power plant with 320 million dollars .

OPIC will explore ways to provide $ 250 million in financing to support the liquefied natural gas plant located in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, as well as a $ 240 million loan for the construction of the region’s wind power plant.

In addition, they announced that through $ 52 million in OPIC financing, $ 80 million will be promoted in loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in southern Mexico, focused on women.

In total, with these three projects is expected to detonate an investment of US companies for 800 million dollars.

Brennan said that this institution is open to business in 130 nations around the world and affirmed that there is not a country on the planet where we are more focused than Mexico at this time.

Meanwhile, Ebrard considered that the signing of these letters of intent means that the United States is taking seriously the commitment signed in December of last year to make a common effort to invest in southern Mexico and the countries of the Northern Triangle. Central America.