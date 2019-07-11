Vattenfall wins tender for Dutch offshore wind power

Vattenfall has won the tender for the second phase of the Dutch offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) 3 & 4. In September 2018, Vattenfall was granted permits to build the first phase, HKZ 1 & 2. The wind farms will have a capacity of approximately 1.5 GW wind energy combined and will become the two first non-subsidized offshore wind energy plants in the world when commissioned.

Magnus Hall, CEO of Vattenfall, comments: “This is excellent news for Vattenfall, our partners and the Dutch energy transition. It means a significant step for Vattenfall in view of our ambition to make fossil-free living possible within one generation and to grow in renewable energy production. The Netherlands is an important market for us and this will be one of our biggest offshore wind turbines projects. We are looking forward to contribute with this project to the transformation of the Dutch energy system.”

“Winning the bid for Hollandse Kust Zuid 3&4 is a result of our continuous efforts along our entire value chain and the solid track record and portfolio approach of our company. Adding to that, working collaboratively with our partners in the supply chain has enabled us to hand in a state-of-the-art proposal for this project. We can bundle now the projects Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 and 3&4 which is a great advantage leading to further optimization and synergies”, says Gunnar Groebler, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind of Vattenfall.

Offshore construction is scheduled to take place in 2022. According to the tender rules, Hollandse Kust Zuid 3&4 needs to be fully operational within 5 years after permit have become irrevocable. In total, HKZ 1 – 4 will produce renewable energy to up to 3 million Dutch homes.