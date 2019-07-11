GE Renewable Energy to power Potegowo wind farm in Poland

Potegowo is the first wind energy project between GE Renewable Energy and Potegowo Mashav Sp Z OO. Once commissioned, GE Renewable Energy will increase its installed base in Poland to 800 MW. The 220 MW wind farm is expected to help save 480,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per year.





GE Renewable Energy announced that it will provide 81 onshore wind turbines to power the 220 MW Potegowo Wind Project in Slupsk County, Northern Poland. This is the first project between GE Renewable Energy and Potegowo Mashav Sp Z OO. With a current installed base of 580 MW in Poland, GE Renewable Energy will increase its installed base to 800 MW in the country, once the project is commissioned.



81 of GE’s 2MW onshore wind turbines will power the wind farm, which is divided in four sub-projects: Biecino, with five units already in the process of being installed; Karzcino and Wrzescie, with 13 units; Gluszynko, with 20 unit; and Malechowo, with 43 units.



All turbines will be manufactured at GE Renewable Energy’s site in Salzbergen, Germany. GE will also provide a five-year Full Service Agreement (FSA) offering data-driven insights, expert recommendations, and advanced field services.



Peter Wells, Onshore Wind CEO for Europe and SSA at GE Renewable Energy said, “we are proud to announce our first project with Potegowo Mashav Sp Z OO and reiterate our commitment to bring sustainable green electrons to the Polish grid. Poland’s wind industry is vibrant and will continue to thrive, as the upcoming auctions offer promising opportunities to continue supporting the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) on its path towards decarbonization.”



Tomer Eizenberg, CEO of Mashav Energia said, “we are thrilled to have the opportunity to build one of the largest wind farms in Poland, which would not have been possible without our partners at GE Renewable Energy. This is a significant milestone in our wind farm investment program, having won the Polish government tender in November 2018 for the supply of 220 MW of wind generated energy to the Polish electricity network”.



The project is backed by the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and is the first renewables investment in Poland in the past three years. The Potegowo wind farm is expected to help save 480,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per year.