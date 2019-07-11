Dubai’s DEWA seeks bids for Hatta wind power project

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited consultancy companies to submit their feasibility study bids for a proposed wind power generation project in Hatta.

The deadline to apply for the project is July 23, a statement said.

“The Hatta power generation project aligns with DEWA’s efforts to contribute effectively in achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and increase the production of clean energy to 75 percent by 2050,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.

“This is most relevant in the field of wind power, which has witnessed new developments in recent years, becoming a key source in renewable and clean energy worldwide,” he added.

Al Tayer stressed that DEWA is keen to transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and to have the lowest carbon footprint in the world.

This will require a production capacity of more than 42,000 megawatts of clean and renewable energy by 2050.

DEWA said it has initiated the feasibility study of the Hatta wind power generation project, which was selected due to the geographical nature of the mountains, allowing for relatively higher wind speeds than other areas.

