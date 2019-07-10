Wind energy in Turkey: GE Renewable Energy wind turbines for a wind farm

GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Borusan EnBW Enerji to build the 138 MW Saros wind farm in Turkey.The wind power project will include 27 Cypress wind turbines, GE’s largest onshore wind turbine in the field. GE will produce the Cypress’ revolutionary two-pieces blades at its manufacturing site in Bergama, Izmir, Turkey.

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by Borusan EnBW Enerji to provide 27 Cypress units for the 138 MW Saros project in Turkey, enough to power the equivalent of 190,000 homes in the country. Borusan will operate the Cypress turbines at 5.X MW, with a rotor diameter of 158m.

This marks the first order in Turkey for GE’s Cypress platform, the company’s largest onshore wind turbine in the field, and one of GE’s largest wind farms in Turkey. GE’s scope of work will also include 10 years services agreements.

The Cypress’ revolutionary two-pieces blade will be produced by GE’s wind turbine blade manufacturer, LM Wind Power at its site in Bergama, Izmir, Turkey. The company recently decided to invest another $30 million by the end of 2019 to expand its facility and recruit 300 new employees. Towers for the wind turbines will also be produced in Turkey.

Mehmet Acarla, General Manager Borusan EnBW Enerji, said: “We are determined to realize our vision of harnessing the renewable energy resources of our country and becoming the industry leader in wind energy. Our Saros WPP project is an expression of this commitment. Saros WPP, which we will be investing a total of 190 million USD, will have an installed capacity of 138 MW and an annual production of 530 GWh. The energy demand of 190,000 households will be met and 297,000 tons of carbon emissions will be prevented. We are happy and proud to bring such a facility to our country.“

Manar Al-Moneef, President & CEO, Onshore Wind, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, said: “Borusan EnBW Enerji is one of the biggest investors in wind energy in Turkey, and we are thrilled to be working together and help our customer reach its renewable energy goals. GE is very proud to bring additional wind energy and to invest in localization and job creation to contribute to the development of renewable industry in Turkey. Our goal is to help our customers drive energy costs down every day, and our Cypress platform is ideally suited to make the best use of the country’s wind speed and landscape.“

Cypress enables significant Annual Energy Production improvements, increased efficiency in serviceability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately more value for customers. The two-piece blade design enables blades to be manufactured at even longer lengths and improving logistics to drive costs down and offer more siting options, in locations that were previously inaccessible.