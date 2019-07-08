Wind energy in Saudi Arabia: TSK will build the first wind farm for 40 million

The wind power contract, for the Saudi company Repdo, was awarded to TSK by the consortium formed by EDF Renewables and Masdar.

TSK will install the wind turbines of the first wind farm in Saudi Arabia and the largest in the Middle East, with a power of 400 megawatts. The project was awarded to TSK for an amount of 40 million euros by a consortium comprising EDF Renewables and Masdar, based in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

The wind farm, owned by Repdo (Renewable Energy Project Development Office), a society of the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Human Resources, will be built in Dymnat Al Jandal, in the region of Al Jouf, located in the northwest of the country, about 1,046 kilometers north of Riyadh, the capital.

The wind farm, which will employ a thousand people during its construction and put into operation, will generate equivalent energy to guarantee the supply to 70,000 homes and is part of a renewable energy development plan that the country’s authorities implemented in 2017

The new contract is the second consecutive one that TSK will undertake in Saudi Arabia, where the Asturian company is currently executing a sugar refinery in Yanbu. In other countries of the Middle East (Kuwait, Jordan, Dubai and Oman) engineering is carrying out different projects of power generation, industrial plants and handling of raw materials for a joint amount of more than 500 million euros.