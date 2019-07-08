EDP Renováveis secures PPA for 126 MW of wind energy in Brazil

EDP Renováveis (EDP Renewables, EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, through its subsidiary EDP Renováveis Brasil, S.A. (“EDPR Brasil”), secured a 20-year private Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”), to sell the energy to be produced by Monte Verde VI and Boqueirão I-II. The wind power onshore projects, both located in the Brazilian State of Rio Grande do Norte, have a total capacity of 126 MW and start of operations expected for 2022.

As of today, EDPR has 467 MW of wind turbines onshore technology installed in the country, and with this new contract EDPR reinforces its presence in a wind farm market with a low risk profile, through the establishment of long term contracts, attractive renewable resources and solid prospects in the medium and long-term. In detail, EDPR has currently more than 1 GW of wind power and solar projects under development, of which 0.2 GW with start of operation expected for 2021, 0.4 GW for 2022 and 0.5 GW until 2023, all with long-term contracts secured.

Given this new arrangement, EDPR has now contracted 3.3 GW of the ~7.0 GW targeted global capacity build-out for 2019-2022 period, as part of its Strategic update announced in March 12th 2019.