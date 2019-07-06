Wind energy in Argentina: Transfer of wind turbines towers

Aluar informed that from today until mid-September the transfer of the towers belonging to the wind turbines of Stage III of the Aluar Wind Farm will take place.

The new Wind Farm built by the aluminum company will have 14 wind turbines, which will be added to the 31 already installed in Stages I and II. In this opportunity the transfers will be by land and route 3 will be affected during this weekend.

With regard to the transfers of the aforementioned elements of unusual dimensions is that it was requested to be extremely careful when traveling, in addition to emphasizing that there will be the presence of preventive mobiles to alert drivers of the transfer operation of the turrets.