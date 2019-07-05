EDF awards construction contracts for 514 MW of wind energy in Texas

EDF Renewables North America has awarded construction and engineering company Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives the construction contracts for two of its wind farms in the state of Texas, with a total capacity of 514MW.

The two onshore wind power projects, the 272 MW Las Majadas wind farm in Willacy County, and the 242 MW Coyote plant in Scurry County, just over 250 miles from Dallas.

The Coyote site will use 59 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, and is s expected to enter full operation by October 2020.

Las Majadas will use 125 Vestas wind turbines, with operations expected to be fully underway by October 2020.

EDF Renewables North America’s project portfolio totals 16GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternative’s work on Las Majadas and Coyote WindPower is set to include wind turbine installation, public road maintenance and repairs, wind turbine access road construction, and the installation of the sites’ medium voltage collection system.