EDP Renováveis awarded 30 MW of wind energy in Greece

EDP Renováveis secured 20-year Contract-for-Difference (“CfD”) at the Greek energy auction to sell electricity produced by Chalkodonio 30 MW wind farm, located in Central Greece, and with expected commercial operation in 2022.

In 2018 EDPR announced the entrance in Greece with the award of two 20-year CfD for a total of 60 MW wind farm. With this new contract EDPR reinforces its footprint in a new market with a sustainable development of its Renewable Energy Source.

As part of its Strategic update announced in March 12th 2019, EDPR continues to study worldwide opportunities while developing profitable projects focused in countries with low risk profile and regulatory stability.